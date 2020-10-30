Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun Government has began the distribution of items wantonly looted by hoodlums in the wake of the #endSARS protests to beneficiaries.

The distribution took place at Government House, Osogbo, the state capital, where thousands of the items were assembled for identification.

Before the distribution was announced, about 20 per cent of the stolen items had been returned by the initial looters. This followed the 72 hours of amnesty given the looters by Governor Adeboyega Oyetola to voluntarily return the items before the commencement of house-to-house search by security agents.

Secretary of the adhoc committee on recovery of the stolen items, Mr.Samson Owoyokun, handed over the items to their owners, saying the looting affected 14 local government areas. He said the recovered items were dropped by the looters and the committee had been going round to pick them.

Some of the items included motorcycles, deep freezers, TV sets, generator sets, laptops, chairs, rugs, air conditioners and several others.