From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye, has been named chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) national campaign council for the July 16 Osun State governorship election.

A statement by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said other members of the 128 man committee include Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Aminu Tambuwal, Okezie Ikpeazu, Udom Emmanuel and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Oyo, Sokoto, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Enugu states respectively.

Other are Governors Darius Ishaku, Samuel Ortom, Godwin Obaseki, Ahmadu Fintiri and Bala Mohammed of Taraba, Benue, Edo, Adamawa and Bauchi states respectively amongst others.

A statement said the campaign council would be inaugurated tomorrow at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.