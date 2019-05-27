Damilola Fatunmise

Many residents of Kuta community, in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun State, are now homeless, following a downpour that destroyed their houses and other valuables.

The palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Adekunle Makama, was not spared.

Nature visited the people of Kuta; in a most unpleasant fashion; 5:30pm, last Thursday.

Many had anticipated the rain, but, when the it subsided, Makama’s palace was not spared; as well as others.

The rainstorm destroyed property worth millions of naira, including vehicles. Affected families are now begging the state and federal governments to come to their aid.

As it is, the community has been thrown into darkness as the rain destroyed many electricity polls.

On his part, the General Manager, State Emergency Management Agency promised to take the community’s requests to the state government.

In the aftermath of the havoc, many of the people affected by the havoc have left the community while those who remain seek government’s quick intervention.