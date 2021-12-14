From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has dragged a 25-year-old man, Adefisayo Odetayo, to the Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly causing the death of one Olugbodi Dapo.

The Police Prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, alleged that the death of the deceased was caused by the reckless driving of the defendant on December 10.

Prosecutor alleged that the defendant drove a Toyota Corolla car with registration number Osun PMD 612 AA, in a manner that was dangerous to the public.

He told the court that the offences were contrary to section 28 Cap 146 of the criminal code and section 27 of the RTA Cap 548 of the law of the Federation of Nigeria.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges of death occasioning and reckless driving.

Counsel to the defendant OT Idowu urged the court to grant his client bail, saying that the defendant is still presumed to be innocent.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

He subsequently adjourned the case to February 1, 2022, for hearing.

