From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has boasted that alumni associations have contributed over N2billion to the education sector as a result of the review of education policy by his administration.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of St. John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, organised by the Old Students Association, yesterday, he said many old students association are now relating with government and also investing in infrastructure provision in their alma mater.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin, Oyetola commended the SJOBA for setting the pace for other alumni of other schools, saying his administration’s vision is to deliver 21st century education and gradually tackle the rot that has taken over education, especially in public schools.

His words: “Since the reform of education policy that we carried out, we have attracted over N2billion intervention fund from old students across the state. We thank you for your quick intervention in the structural renewal of your school infrastructure. We are immensely grateful that you heeded our call for a partnership between the government and all stakeholders in the education sector to move education to the next level. In fact, your own student association set the pace and since your massive intervention old students of other schools have followed suit.

“I remember you injected close to N150 million last year or the year before and since your intervention, other old students have followed suit, Ilesha Grammar School injected almost N150 million, St Lawrence injected about N65 million, among many others.

In his benediction, Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Catholic Church, Lord Bishop John Oyejola said government must do more to revamp public education for the sake of the common man since politicians no longer send their children to public schools.

“Many of you are in politics, or are friends to those in government, talk to them; let’s have good education for our children. We went to public school and we had quality education. Today, those in government do not send their children to public schools, but missionary or private school.

“It is unfortunate that the Europeans came and planned a good future for us, but we cannot replicate same for our children. We must rise for the youths. The buildings built by government are already dilapidated while those built by missionaries still stand. We must learn to begin to do the right thing for the benefit of the youth,” the bishop said.