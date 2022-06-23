From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Thursday said it had uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to bring voters from Lagos State for the July 16 governorship election.

It also alleged that APC had perfected plans to cause mayhem in major local governments that are the stronghold of the PDP.

The Acting Chairman of the PDP, Dr Akindele Akintunde, who stated this at a press conference in Osogbo, called on the president, Muhammadu Buhari, and security agencies, to intervene and warn APC before it is too late.

He said, “rising from a meeting held in Lagos two days ago, the ruling APC has concluded arrangements and plans with all the Chairmen of various Local Governments in Lagos to collaborate with their counterparts in Osun State to bring in their members in Lagos into Osun State as voters.

“Also, unspecified numbers of buses have been booked secretly by the APC to bring in thugs and miscreants primarily to snatch ballot boxes in the course of the forthcoming polls.

“Moreover, the APC in the helms of affairs is making frantic efforts to get

“Amotekun” uniforms and give to their boys who will supervise ballot box

snatching and stuffing on them on Election Day.

“Less than a month to the July 16, the ruling party has also imported some thugs from Niger Delta with fake Police and Army uniforms to harass and intimidate genuine voters duthe ring the election process.

“Moreover, we have it on good authority that a Senior Special Adviser to former

governor of Osun State has been commissioned to secure hotels and other means of lodging to accommodate the people who are coming into Osun State to vote for APC, from other States of the country,” PDP alleged.

The spokesperson to Prince Gboyega Famodun, the APC Chairman, Kola Olabisi, challenged the PDP to go to court if they have genuine claim as they alleged.

He described the allegations as frivolous, and baseless, saying the PDP is jittery of imminent defeat.