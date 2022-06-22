From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has allayed the fear of residents of the state over alleged threat by the opposition, saying adequate security would be provided to enable the electorates exercise their franchise.
Speaking separately during his reelection campaign in Obokun and Oriade Local Government Areas on Wednesday, Oyetola urged residents not to be intimidated by the fire-for-fire threat by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He appealed to the people to reject PDP and their threat, saying “we are not for fire for fire politics, not for pound, euro game, but we are to uphold a good democratic system.
“Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. The future is very important.
“They are coming out to reach the people of the state once a year like a masquerader. I urge you to reject them. Osun State should not be used as a test of governance with all the challenges facing the state.
“There will be adequate security for Osun State governorship election, don’t be intimidated by anyone. We are planning adequate security for the entire residents of the state in the forthcoming election,” he assured.
The Director-General Campaign Council for reelection of Oyetola, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, dispelled the rumour that Oyetola will stop full payment of salary if elected.
He said, “it is a lie that Oyetola will stop paying civil servant salary in second term. No room for half salary again in Osun.”
Leave a Reply