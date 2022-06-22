From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has allayed the fear of residents of the state over alleged threat by the opposition, saying adequate security would be provided to enable the electorates exercise their franchise.

Speaking separately during his reelection campaign in Obokun and Oriade Local Government Areas on Wednesday, Oyetola urged residents not to be intimidated by the fire-for-fire threat by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He appealed to the people to reject PDP and their threat, saying “we are not for fire for fire politics, not for pound, euro game, but we are to uphold a good democratic system.

“Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. The future is very important.

“They are coming out to reach the people of the state once a year like a masquerader. I urge you to reject them. Osun State should not be used as a test of governance with all the challenges facing the state.