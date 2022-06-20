From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has advised the people of his constituency not to panic about the opposition who are parading thugs as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Oyetola who addressed the people of his hometown in Iragbiji, Boripe local government, yesterday, during a campaign for his reelection, appealed to them to collect their Permanent Voter Card and support his reelection come July 16 governorship election.

He expressed worry over the number of uncollected PVCs as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the best support they can give him is to collect their voter card and vote for him.

“I have come home today, I am a true son of the soil. I appreciate God that the three years and a half we were able to deliver infrastructure among others. This can be felt in Boripe. I am imploring you to vote for us because the Governor is from this place. Vote for your own, vote APC because God had mercy on you. If they are sharing a governorship slot, it will be difficult for this town.

The most important position in a party is Governor which God has given you. I implore those that have not collected their PVC to do so. We were told that over 600,000 PVCs have not been collected in Osun which includes Boripe.

“Don’t be wary to collect your PVC. You need to choose the best leader to plan the life of the coming generations. Don’t panic that they are parading thugs as members. Before the election, those thugs would have run away,” Oyetola added.

Oyetola who also went to Ikirun in Ifelodun local government appreciated the people of the zone for their support, appealing to them to vote for him in the coming governorship election.

The Director-General of the APC campaign council, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, noted that only five states including Osun, are remitting the contributory pension scheme, which shows the love Oyetola has for the pensioners.

Bashiru who is the spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, said, “the forthcoming election doesn’t require fighting or force. We are voting electronically. There is a machine called BVAS which will examine faces and thumbprints.

“Anybody who does not have PVC and shouting Oyetola for the second term is not doing well. On the election day, I admonish the electorate to monitor their votes because the opposition wants to steal from our votes. Let us go out to vote. In Boripe, 65,487 votes are what we are expecting,” he added.

