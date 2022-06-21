From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday warned the electorates not to sell their votes in the coming July 16 governorship election in the state.

He told the electorates and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to be able to vote in the coming election.

Oyetola who spoke at a campaign for his reelection in Iperindo and Osu, Atakumosa West and East Local Government, appealed to the people to vote for APC in the governorship election to enable him to continue the good work he started.

“In the forthcoming election please vote for APC. Please if you have not collected your PVC ensure you do so from tomorrow, it is not proper for members of our party not to have PVC.

“Don’t let them deceive you, they don’t have anything to offer you. Don’t sell your vote, doing so amount to selling your future,” Oyetola added.

The Director-General, APC campaign council, Senator Ajibola Basiru, noted that Oyetola has performed well in the last three and half years, saying “we must vote for him to en ale he continues and does more.”

He said, “this forthcoming election is for development and the progress of Osun state. For the past three years of Oyetola’s administration, the state witnessed several infrastructural developments including school feeding, recruitment of teachers, provision of loans for small businesses, payment of full salary, gratuity and pension.

“He is paying N500 millions of arrears to workers and pensioners. Oyetola is so experienced and capable to govern this state.”

Senator Basiru who is the spokesman of the Senate urged members of the party to begin a house-to-house campaign for the reelection of Oyetola.