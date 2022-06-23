From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared Friday, 24th June, as a work-free day to enable civil servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, on Thursday, said it is important for the workers to get their PVC to enable them to perform their civic responsibility.

“The Government of Osun State acknowledges the importance of workers in the democratic process and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

“The government does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right, especially as it affects their overall wellbeing and the security of their future.

“Consequently, Friday, June 24, has been declared a work-free day in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants to pick their PVC so they can perform their civic duty,” the statement added.