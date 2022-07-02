From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday boasted that he would spend eight years as governor at the Bola Ige Government House.

He spoke in Ila-Orangun, the hometown of pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, during his campaign tour of the area. Oyetola who challenged his opposition to go and learn stressed that governance requires knowledge and experience, which he possessed.

He expressed optimism that he would complete two terms and hand over to a successor within his party, saying “we want APC to be ruling in Osun as we have in Lagos.”

He warned that politicians would be going around to buy votes and advised the voters not to mortgage the lives of their children for money.

“This power is in my hand and I won’t drop it because your vote will retain it for me. My eight years in power as governor are sure. God is on our side.

“We have plans and the wisdom to execute them. It will take PDP 30 years to contest again in Osun because of the defeat they will suffer on July 16th. They should use this period to prepare for governance, they can now contest. Governance is not child’s play. “Don’t look for Oyetola on the ballot, my photograph will not be there. You will look for the APC party with a broom and vote with your index finger,” he said.