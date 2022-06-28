From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Ahead of the governorship election slated for July 16 in Osun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the western nations to place a visa ban on some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over an alleged vow to rig the election.

The petition signed by the Caretaker Chairman of the party in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle, and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, accused the APC of planning to undermine the electoral process and subvert the will of the people of the state.

The petition sent to the Ambassadors of the United States of America, the High Commissioners of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union, alleged that the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had made public instruction to its campaign Council to rig the July 16 election.