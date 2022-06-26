From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Owa of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, and the Owarisa Obokun of Iloko-Ijesa, Oba Adebukola Alli, have called on politicians to embrace peace and stop the violence in Ilesa, Osun State.

There had been unrest in Ijesaland following an alleged attack on the convoy of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola while returning from a political campaign and a subsequent attack on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

The APC had accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fomenting trouble to intimidate people from exercising their civic responsibility in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The leaders of APC at a press conference held in Ilesa, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to wade in and checkmate the activities of political thugs in the Ijesa axis.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. Remi Omowaye, who spoke on behalf of the APC leaders, alleged that a man (name withheld) at Ikoyi Junction in Ilesa West, shot at the convoy of the governor when he was returning from a campaign in Osu on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

He said: “It was not only that man (name withheld) that carried out the attack, he was assisted by four others (names withheld).”