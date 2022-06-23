From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Contrary to reports that the arch-rival of the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, is not involved in the campaign of the party as a result of internal wrangling, Babayemi has said he is deeply involved in the process.

He said his supporters across the state are also working to ensure the victory of the party in the July 16 governorship election.

Speaking with reporters in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday, Babayemi said, “though we have never stopped to tell our people about the propitiousness of our great party, the PDP, by way of making them see it as the only party that could serve as the channel and vehicle that could be used to dislodge the APC administration in the state, we shall continue to preach and campaign about it until we take over the affairs of the state from those presently in charge.”

The PDP chieftain maintained that the resolve of his people to ensure that the party wins the coveted governorship seat was beyond rhetorics, stressing that it entails the investment of time, efforts and finance.

“No doubt, PDP is our party and we are giving our all to it to ensure it succeeds at the coming polls. We are meeting people across the state daily, and selling PDP to them. In doing this, we are investing our time and money. So, we are leaving nothing to chance just to ensure we win because if the party wins, we have all won.

“For instance, at our last stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday at the residence of Dr Olu Alabi in Osogbo and which had in attendance, the former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, National Vice Chairman (South West), of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo, BoT Members; Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun and Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, Dr Olu Alabi and Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, erstwhile Secretary to the State Government, among others, we charged our supporters and members of the party in the state to go all out for the PDP,” he added.

While describing the PDP as a project that must not fail, Babayemi stressed that the harrowing experience the people of the state have been going through since the advent of the APC administration the state, was enough reason for well-meaning individuals within and outside the state, to ensure that the APC was voted out.

“The APC administration in Osun has done more than enough havoc to the state and its people in many ways. And for many reasons, APC administration does not deserve to be spared; the party should legitimately be shown the way out with our votes,” Babayemi stated.

He said though achieving this would be a herculean task, he, however, expressed the optimism that it was doable if PDP members were united in their resolve at winning the election, stressing, “nothing good comes cheap and easy. We have to work round the clock for us to achieve our desired results.”