From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State, Prof Abduganiy Raji, on Saturday, lamented that the commission is overwhelmed by the large turnout of electorates striving to collect the Permanent Voters Card ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

He also disclosed that those that attacked the PVC collection centre have been apprehended and the cards carted away were recovered from them.

Prof Raji who spoke at a capacity building for Journalists ahead of the poll in Osogbo, the state capital, assured residents that the state is expecting over 3,000 cards to be delivered very soon.

He said the commission is doing everything possible to ensure that every registrant gets their cards.

The National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education (INEC), Barr. Festus Okoye described 2022 as a busy and challenging year for the commission till March 2023 when the governorship and state assembly election would be conducted.

He advised Journalists to be conversant with relevant laws to enable them to discharge their duties fairly and objectively.

“Journalists covering the election must on no account interfere with the processes and procedures of voting or in any way distract Presiding Officers in the performance of their duties.

“The media must on no account attempt to know or report on the way someone has voted. The secrecy of the ballot is at the heart of the democratic process. The media must also not make any declaration or return of any election as it is the exclusive preserve of the commission,” he added.