From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says its operatives on election monitoring duties have arrested 3 persons suspected of vote buying in the Osun State gubernatorial election.

This was disclosed in a statement signed at the weekend by ICPC Spokesperson Mrs Azuka Ogugua.

According to the statement, one of the suspects, Dapo Olayode was arrested by the team with a list containing the names of voters and an Android phone at Ife North & Central Local Government Councils, Osun East Senatorial District, precisely at Polling Unit 7, Iremo Ward IV.

“At Egbedore Local Government, Osun West Senatorial District, precisely in Polling Unit 003, Ward 10, Osunbukola Junction, Kamorudeen Nafisat and Ojuade Musbau Olaniyi were arrested by another team for alleged vote buying. Items collected from the duo included one Android Phone and a notebook containing a list of names of voters.

“A third team was attacked by a popular thug and his gang while attempting to effect the arrest of a vote buyer. The attack was at Polling Unit 1, Ward 7, opposite Polaris Bank, in front of Oba’s Palace, Esa-Oke, Ibokun Local Government Area. The vote buyer was caught with a list containing names of 100 persons expecting to be paid N5000 each. The team leader sustained serious injury in the fracas that ensued, but the team was able to retrieve the book containing the list of 100 voters.

“The statements of all the suspects are being taken under caution, and investigations are still ongoing.” It added.