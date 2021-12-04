From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A close ally and former Senior Aide to Lasun Yusuf, Nike Omoworare, has advised the ex-deputy speaker of the House of Representatives to shelve his ambition to contest the 2022 governorship election in Osun State describing it as efforts in futility.

Omoworare who is a former deputy speaker in the state advised Yusuf to close rank with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to move the state forward instead of destroying the party he used as a stepping stone to the National Assembly.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said this while reacting to the recent declaration of Yusuf to contest for the Osun governorship election in 2022 and a statement credited to the ex-deputy speaker that his party, All Progressive Congress (APC), rigged the 2018 governorship election in favour of Oyetola.

Omoworare who is also the pioneer Osun Deputy Speaker said, “Lasun Yusuf can never defeat Oyetola in any election. His temperament alone is a strong factor against him not to talk about the excellent performance of Mr Governor.

“Oyetola of 2018 is different from Oyetola of 2021. He has been widely accepted by the people of the state with his cool calm and resourceful posture.

“He has successfully balanced and stabilised the state economically and politically, he stands the best chance to win the election and that is why we are all standing by him. Just a few days ago he has awarded another set of roads in my city, Ile-Ife, I am very confident that he will emerge…

“I don’t think Lasun Yusuf said it. He must have been misquoted because somebody of his calibre will not say that. I don’t think he will say such a thing.

“Somebody who had been a Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives will be now going out to disparage his party, the party he used its platform at the National Assembly. But if he said it, I don’t think there is any sense in what he has said.”

“As an experienced politician, he knows what it means for Highest Court in Nigeria to have ruled in favour of Oyetola. If he felt he had issues with the 2018 Election, he should have testified against the Governor at the Election Petition Tribunal. I doubt if he can say that or the media misquoted him or he doesn’t know what he wants, or he doesn’t know what it takes to run for a Governor or he just want to run, something must be wrong somewhere or how can you explain it when a former Deputy Speaker from the party is lying that the Governor from his state, Governor of his party did not win an election that was won, that is not too good,” Omoworare added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .