Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has announced the immediate past Minister of Health and former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Isaac Adewole, as the chairman of the governing council of the University of Ilesa.

Oyetola who inaugurated the governing council on Wednesday said his administration has fulfilled the promise to ensure the quick takeoff of the academic activities in the university.

He charged members of the council on fairness and proactiveness towards ensuring the financial sustainability of the institution.

Members of the Governing Council are Chief Akinwande Akinola – Pioneer General Manager, International Breweries Ltd; Professor Sola Akinrinade – Pioneer Vice Chancellor, Osun State University; Chief Bayo Jimoh,- Former Group Managing Director Oodua Investment Company; Dr Charles ‘Diji Akinola – Chief of Staff to the Governor; Professor Labo Popoola Former Vice Chancellor, Osun State University.

Others are Professor Oluyemisi Obilade – Former Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education; Mr Rasheed Sarumi-GMD, SaroAfrica; Representative of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Osun State; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Osun State; Statutory internal members from the University as provided for in the Establishment Law, who would be added upon the take-off of the university; Prof Kayode Ijaduola and Dr Dada who will serve as the Council’s Secretary.

Governor Oyetola had earlier approached the State House of Assembly for the upgrade of Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university after which it was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Inaugurating members of the Governing Council at the State Executive Council Lounge, Governor’s office, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the idea of this new university had become necessary to further expand access to qualitative education, among other opportunities, for the young population.

“As a State known for excellence in all spheres, we envision a citadel of excellence that will enter the nation’s educational space as a leader in the university’s tripartite mandate of teaching, research and community service and provide competitive graduates that will transform the state’s economy in line with our development agenda and rule their world.

“In order to also underscore our commitment to excellence, we employed the services of KPMG to offer advisory services on the smooth take-off of the university.

“This is the profile of the university we have invited your Eminences into, believing that your individual records of distinction will deliver the excellence and internationalization that we envision.”

Responding on behalf of members of the Governing Council, Chief Akinwande Akinola, assured of their readiness to hit the ground running.

“It is a great honour that has been bestowed on all of us to be part of the pioneer Governing Council of this great university. I am responding on behalf of the chairman and we can assure you that you have given us an enduring legacy.

“There’s is no doubt in the fact that Mr Governor’s name will be published in gold. The upgrade of this university took us 30 years and nobody will forget what Mr Governor has bestowed on us, and everybody is happy about this gesture,” Akinola added.