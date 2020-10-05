Wife of Osun Governor, Kafayat Oyetola, has commended Olori Janet,CNN award winning journalist and Queen of Apomu kingdom for supporting market women with interest free loans through Apomu Women Cooperative launched on October 2 at the Palace Hall in Apomu.

In her speech, Mrs. Oyetola said: “l appreciate Olori Afolabi for her efforts at ensuring the take off of this project. I have no doubt that it would help to lift many women and homes out of poverty and enhance the standard of living in their homes. I call on other communities in the state which may not have this type of economic development mechanism to emulate Apomu women by floating their own cooperative bodies.”

Olori Janet said she initiated the project because “after COVID -19 lockdown many women were unable to resume their trading businesses.Many of them had spent their capital. A lot of them tried to borrow money from families,friends and neighbours but it was very difficult. To help these women start again I came up with Apomu Women Cooperative as my flagship empowerment project to give interest free loans to market women to be paid back over five months”.The women were randomly selected, shortlisted and interviewed by experts from LEAD Transformation Initiative. The first batch of the beneficiaries were announced at the event.”

Osun First Lady who was the guest of honour said she was “delighted to have attended the unveiling of Apomu Women Cooperative. The importance of women cooperative at this period cannot be over emphasised.”