From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has distributed the 8th edition of the Food Support Scheme to the vulnerable in the state.

State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola stated that over 240,000 vulnerable individuals have been fed.

The apparent success of the government programme has purportedly inspired the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to launch its own food support effort, with a 5kg bag of Semovita distributed by PDP reading: ‘Please Go and Get Your PVC (Voter’s Card) so you and I can vote for Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke and Hon Olaniran Akanfe Atidade Osun 2022 Governor.’

Governor Oyetola had in April inaugurated the Osun Food Support Scheme to mitigate the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on 30,000 vulnerable citizens every month.

He said beneficiaries were drawn from the nooks and crannies of the State using the World Bank-sponsored Social Register, noting that the initiative was part of his promise to prioritise the welfare and the general well-being of the people

The Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, representing the governor, said the Oyetola administration is recording success in its efforts to boost local food production, achieve food security and turn Osun into the food basket of the South West region.

‘This is the concept of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who believes vehemently in the welfare of the people. As we all know, since the inception of this administration in the last three years, salaries and pensions are being paid regularly while the health sector and road infrastructure are in place. In addition to these initiatives, the concept of the Osun Food Support Scheme came which saw 30,000 vulnerable citizens being given foods monthly,’ he said.

‘We know the foods given can not last anybody for a month, but it is still a taste of dividends of democracy. We know that by the Omoluabi ethos prevalent in Osun, it is very difficult for a vulnerable who is given a bag to eat it alone; a minimum of two or three other relatives will share from it.

‘We are doing the 8th edition this month and as we promised at the inception of this scheme, the gesture will continue. As it is, over 240,000 citizens have benefited from this scheme. The number is more as every beneficiary will share with their neighbours and extended families. We can’t therefore really quantify the actual number of the beneficiaries.

“We are working hard to ensure that the food items get to the targeted beneficiaries through the efforts of the distribution committee. There is a list of beneficiaries with their telephone numbers and contact addresses,’ Oyebamiji added.

The Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus, in his remarks, commended the initiative which he said had made a meaningful impact on the lives of the people.

He disclosed that an average of N100 million is being spent every month, adding that the state has injected about N800 million into its economy since the commencement of the programme in the last eight months.

