From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to continue to champion its statutory obligations towards advancing the socioeconomic fortunes and general well-being of the citizens even though the July 16 governorship election is near.

The government noted that it remains resolute to its commitment to monthly distribution of food items to the citizens, saying nothing, not even the gubernatorial election could distract it from implementing the scheme.

Flagging off the 14th edition of the Osun Food Support Scheme in Osogbo, Tuesday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said he remains committed to bringing succour to the people and banishing the scourge of hunger and poverty in the State.

He said the scheme was not designed for political patronage, hence the need for its continuation and sustainability since its inception.

Oyetola said that the scheme which had become a point of reference to many would be implemented throughout the period of his administration and God willing, it will continue when re-elected for a second term.

“We will recall that 14 months ago, this scheme was launched by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and he made the food items would be distributed to the generality of the people of the State, most importantly the vulnerable citizens.

“This has continued and we are glad to say that this is the 14th edition. The issue of election has absolutely nothing to do with the promise made to the people as to their welfare. We are a government, and government and governance continue to run regardless of election because it is our firm belief that we have a statutory obligation to ensure their welfare and general well-being.”