From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Tuesday said the sustenance of its free train service for holidaymakers during the festive period was hinged on its vision to turn the State into the commercial and socio-economic hub of the South-West through the Dagbolu International Trade Centre, currently under construction.

The government noted that when completed, the Trade Centre would facilitate the importation and exportation of raw materials and agricultural products, both finished and semi-finished products into and out of Osun from other states in the region, which he said, would be transported through the train.

The State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the departure of the train billed to return holidaymakers who had come to Osun from Lagos to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival with their loved ones.

The Commissioner who disclosed that the construction of the Dagbolu International Trade Centre had reached an appreciable stage, explained that the project would have a multiplier effect on the State’s economy as it would create jobs for the people and also generate more revenues for the government.

“We are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to the State”.

“I will continue to say it, the welfare of people is paramount to this government, and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola does not mince words in emphasising that whatever it takes us, we must ensure that every welfarist programme continues.

“You will recall that in the recent past, we had the poorest FAAC allocation which is a deficit, but despite all of that, the responsibilities of this government remained sacrosanct and irrespective of whatever the economic situation is, we are continuing to make sure that the welfare of the people is paramount still.

“As we all know, the history of having free train service dates back about 11 years and the foundation of it is to make sure that we are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to Osun.”

One of the beneficiaries of the Eid-el-Fitr free train service, Miss Adeyemi Oluwatobi, hailed the initiative which she described as masses-oriented and people.

Also, Mrs Yemisi Oladejo and Mr Sulaimon Raji expressed gratitude to the government for the window opportunity created through the free train ride.

The duo appealed to the government not to relent in its efforts to continuously execute projects capable of turning around the socio-economic fortune of the State and making life bearable for the citizenry.