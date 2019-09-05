Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State has been adjudged the best state in Nigeria based on infrastructure development, security of lives and property as well as provision of adequate health facilities for the people.

Nigeria and Africa Development Indicators Monitoring Foundation (NADIM) conferred the award on the state, yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

NADIM Founder and Vice Chancellor of Al-Hakunah University, Kwara State, Taofeek Ibrahim, said 18 basic development indicators were used in selecting the state for the award.

He disclosed that Osun scored over 70 percent and came first, followed by Anambra State; Lagos (3rd), Ekiti (4th), FCT (5th), Abia (6th), (Imo 7th), Kwara (8th), Edo (9th) and Kogi (10th).

He commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State for following the developmental trend of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Highlighting the awards, he said: “Osun State was adjudged the first in the case of birth rate average or larger in weight, second best of under five children birth certificate, second best in delivery in health facilities, third best on women employed among others.”

While congratulating the state for the feat, he said the award was not based on outputs such as over head bridges, inter state road network and intra-state comparison but on the level of health facilities, education and security.