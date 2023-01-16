From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Monday restated the call for constitutional recognition of monarchs to enable them to participate in the running of government and also check excesses of politicians.

He maintained that politicians will continue to misbehave if there are no checks and balances which he said only the Kings can exercise.

According to the monarch, corruption and bad governance keep increasing because there is no authority to checkmate politicians, insisting that only the monarch can tackle the issue of insecurity better in Nigeria.

He stated this during the launching of his book titled ‘Code of Kings’ in commemoration of his 7th year on the throne at the Marriott hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

“The future of this country is the monarchical system of government. The military system will not work and the politicians alone can not do it. The monarchy should be well recognised. Politicians need somebody to always check them to ensure balance. The only people that can do check and balances are the royal fathers.

“You can see the kind of corruption in the land. If there is nobody to check politicians on corruption and bad governance, where are we heading to?

“We have to prepare Kings for that role and I have seen that dream that we are going to be constitutionally recognised. Every problem in the town fall on the kings. Government can not handle security better. The kings know what is going on in their towns.”

He explained that the book, code of kings set the standard for kings to represent custom and tradition, saying “Kings are the representatives of God and they should not bow for any other thing.

“So, I’m the custodian of tradition and culture. Religion starts from the palace. There is a lot in the Code of Kings. History, royal culture, and tradition,” the Oluwo added.

The event was attended by Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, former national commissioner of INEC, Prof Lai Olurode, veteran journalist, Alhaji Liadi Tella, football star, Obafemi Martins, representative of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Hon Folake Oluhunloyo Oshibowo who represented Dr Florence Ajimobi, representatives of Lagos governor, among others.