From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A House of Representatives aspirant, Engr Saheed Ganiyu, has called on the youths in Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa federal constituency, Osun State, to give him support being a youth, so that he can deliver good representative.

Addressing people shortly after submitting the nomination form, the 38-year-old Civil Engineer, said he except more support from the youth and expressed hope that he would emerge victorious in the primary and subsequent election.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given level playing ground for youth to thrive, saying “it is the turn of youth in our constituency.

“One of the greatest advantage beneficial to our constituency is the virile generation of industrious youths who have continued to put our towns and cities in the limelight through their self efforts. These youths, if further motivated, would turn the economy of our constituency around positively.

“I assure you that I will ensure that ideas on needs, expectations and focus of my people are products of dialogue and consultation with the constituents members.”

He promised quality and efficient legislation; youthful integrated connection for projects facilitation; stakeholders engagement on project implementation; effective feedback mechanism to the constituency and takeaway from public dialogue.

He also promised to ensure admission into tertiary institutions for the constituents and support indigent but brilliant students.

“There would be facilitation of job opportunities in federal parastatals and agencies by creating awareness on recruitment process.

“Skill acquisition programme. The world has gone digital, I will create opportunity for our youths in ICT. Facilitation of credit facilities for youths and our women to start up business.

“Provision of technical support for artisans, technicians and self employed individuals. We will give adequate support to our Governor to the extent that our constituency will be recognised and honour with tangible appointments.”

Noting that he has been giving back to the society as a private citizen, Ganiyu said, if given opportunity, he would do more to better the lives of the people of his constituency.