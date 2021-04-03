No fewer than 880 vulnerable residents of Ila Local Government Area of Osun received the stimulus package initiated by the Osun State Government to mitigate the excruciating condition of the citizens due to the adverse effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The beneficiaries of the scheme who could not hide their euphoria burst into jubilation and showered encomiums on Governor Oyetola and prayed God to continue to support his government in its quest to sustain the scheme. At the event, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Adebisi Obawale, and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, reaffirmed the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s commitment to social protection programmes.

The state government had on Thursday flagged off the food support scheme to effect immediate distribution to vulnerable citizens across the nooks and crannies of the 30 Local Government Areas of the State and one area office.