Osun StateGovernor Adeboyega Oyetola of Osun State has announced the appointment of Mr. Ismail Omipidan, The Sun Assistant Editor (Politics), as his Chief Press Secretary.

Omipidan, who will head the governor’s media team, replaces Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, who resigned to return to The Nation, from where he came on secondment.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, on Tuesday, said the appointment takes effect from Monday, August 5.

Omipidan, 44, a native of Ila Orangun, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Drawing on about 20 years of journalism practice, right from his days in Kaduna Polytechnic, as editor-in-chief of a training magazine, Kadascope, Omipidan, had worked with The Comet, Weekly Trust, TheWeek Magazine, The Guardian, The Spectator and The Punch.

He joined The Sun in 2003, as senior correspondent and rose through the ranks to the position of an assistant editor.

Omipidan, an active member of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), was at various times, acting secretary, Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Borno State; secretary, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Borno State; chairman, Senate Press Corps, National Assembly, Abuja; treasurer, NUJ, Kaduna State Council; vice chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council and acting chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council.