Governor of Osun State,Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has been described as a media savvy leader who neither looks for trouble nor courts controversy.

Commissioner Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode made this assertion in Osogbo when she received the executive of Lagos Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Dr. Qasim Akinreti.

Egbemode, however, observed that behind Governor Oyetola’s gentle attitude to life is an uncommon energy to work long hours without losing his temperament.

“You only see him upset when you don’t meet your target,” she said

According to the Commissioner, the governor, who is poised to doing things differently, is eager to showcase Osun to the rest of the world with a view to bring in investments into the state’s mining, agriculture, tourism sectors.

“Osun is too rich to be poor and we explore just 30% of our natural resources in the State, we would become a regional commercial hub and the governor is determined to make it happen.’ Egbemode said.

Chairman, Lagos Council of NUJ, had observed that since Mrs Egbemode assumed office, she had brought innovation to bear on her job.

He testified that in the history of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Egbemode’s performance as the immediate past is still unbeatable.

Similarly, Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, gave kudos to Egbemode for changing the face of the state in the media since her appointment.

He pleaded for more media support for Governor Oyetola and his government who, according to him, is striving to fulfill his electoral promises to the people of the state