From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, inaugurated a 37-member transition committee with a charge to ascertain the level of indebtedness of the state, local governments and the terms of repayment of the debt.

While inaugurating the committee at his campaign office in Osogbo, Adeleke said the committee should work towards ensuring a seamless transition in partnership with the team from the side of the outgoing administration.

The committee headed by Muyiwa Oladimeji, former chairman, Board of Management, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, was also charged to examine present policies on education, agriculture and health and give appropriate recommendations.

“To propose actionable agenda for the new administration in the first 100 days, one year and subsequent years. To examine matters relating to the state labour force, welfare, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity.

“To obtain/collate information on movable and immovable assets of the state government. To critically examine and review all agreements, memorandum of understandings (MOUs) and other legal instruments entered into by the outgoing administration with contractors, consultants and banks, and make appropriate recommendations

“Your task is bigger than ensuring a seamless transition in partnership with the team from the side of the outgoing administration; I expect robust innovations and out-of-the-box ideas on how best to hit the ground running by November.”

He advised the committee to start work and give him periodic reports for consideration.