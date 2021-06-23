From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Governor of Osun State, Alh Gboyega Oyetola, has charged members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to always uphold standards by ensuring her members offer quality service while executing projects in the state.

Governor Oyetola stated this known over the weekend while delivering his speech at the investiture of the 19th Chairman of Osogbo Branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Wale Emmanuel Alonge MNSE MNIEEE MAUTOEI.

The governor who was represented at the investiture by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wales Oyebamiji urged the NSE Branch to flush out quacks in their field to maintain integrity and creativity in the interest of everyone.

The governor at the occasion which featured Inauguration of Branch Executives and Induction of New Corporate Members lauded engineers for their roles in nation-building.

In his words, ‘the Society (NSE) is highly commended for organizing training programme (lectures) for both new and old members, the pervasive capacity collapse orchestrated by the nation’s educational system calls for a retooling and re-engineering of its programmes to bridge existing yawning gaps.’

The governor further described Engr Adeniran Felix Ibitoye, aka Kilomodemo (KLM), Wazobia Engineer FNSE FNIMEChE FAUTOEI, NSE Vice President (South West) and also his Special Adviser on Water Resources and Energy as a trusted and capable Exco member, who can be trusted with a higher position.

In his opening remark, the NSE President Engr Babagana Mohammed FNSE, who was represented by the Vice President (North East), Engr Aisha Umar FNSE stated that the ‘NSE would continue to support government across the country to build and develop infrastructures that will stand the test of time.’

In his goodwill message, NSE Vice President (South West), Engr Ibitoye (KLM) congratulated the 19th Chairman of NSE Osogbo Branch, Engr Wale Alonge, the Branch Exco and Corporate Members Inductees and maintained that engineers would continue to be partners in progress for the society at all times.

Engr Ibitoye (KLM) further gave assurances that the “present administration under the able leadership of Governor Oyetola would continue to work and strive to put smiles on the faces of the good people of Osun State.

In his inaugural address, the NSE Osogbo Branch Chairman thanked God for everything and pledge to uphold the ethos of the profession, work with both the government and private engineering firms to better the lives of the good people of the state, engineering and nation at large. He stated 3 point agenda which are to build capacity for members, offer mentorship and welfare of members which is key to his leadership.

The event also featured fundraising for the Branch secretariat under construction; Awards to 4 deserving citizens of Nigeria, Engr (Dr) Umar Bindir FNSE (Former SSG Adamawa State), Engr Abdulkabiru Adisa Aliu (Chairman/CEO Matrix Oil and Gas), Alh (Dr) Auwal Abdullahi Rano (Chairman AA Rani Group) and a Posthumous Award for their immense contributions to engineering and nation development.

Earlier, Engr (Dr) Umar Bindir FNSE FAEng delivered a public lecture on the theme “Lifting 100 Million out of Poverty in 10 Years: Response of NAIE”.