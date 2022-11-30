From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed former appointed officials to return government properties in their possession within 48 hours.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, Adeleke noted that there was a large-scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate past administration, saying several official vehicles are missing while official records indicated that two third of former state officials left with a fleet of the car in their office.

“Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings. The residences of some top officials were equally pillaged even to lamp fitting.

“Any former official who refuses to comply with the directive will face the full weight of the law,” he added.

Responding, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Director of Operations, Sunday Akere, said the PDP appeared uncoordinated, saying they should be specific about the allegations of asset stripping to enable him to know what to respond to.

“The government appears uncoordinated. You set up a panel on this same asset matter yesterday (Tuesday). Is it that another committee has been set up in the office of the Governor? They should be specific and we will respond appropriately,” Akere added.