From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Monday distributed food to another 30,000 vulnerable in the 19th edition of the food support scheme.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola attributed the consistency and sustainability of the initiative to the fulfilment of his covenant with God and the Osun masses.

He noted that the food support scheme was flagged off in April 2021 and not less than 570,000 households have directly benefited from the scheme so far.

Oyetola said the scheme had come to stay in view of its wide acceptance by the citizens to whom the scheme was targeted at.

He noted that God had really helped him to keep faith in his electoral promises as manifested in the fulfilment of many of the vows he made while seeking a mandate to serve the people.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the impact of the scheme on the lives of the beneficiaries just as he reaffirmed his commitment to continue the initiative.

Represented by the Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade, thanked the people of Osun for their support and cooperation which he said, had culminated in the numerous successes recorded so far by his administration.

“This edition indeed marks the 19th of its kind as 570,000 households had benefitted directly across the three Senatorial Districts of the State. This is done with no recourse to political, religious and social affiliation. It has been appreciated by the people. In the last editions, we have done wheat, rice, beans, and garri, among others.

“There are no challenges at all because Mr Governor is always willing and this has become his testament as he vows to continue to do it to the last day of his tenure in office. It has been well-appreciated by the people, if you look at the turnout of the people and the way they identified with the government, you will know that this programme is truly for them and this cannot be quantified.

“Despite the fact that the price of rice continues to soar, despite the fact that logistics always posed a serious challenge and posed serious impact on the programme where we have flood ravaging parts of the country and food become essential commodities for the people, we kept faith with our promise. It is a covenant he has vowed to fulfil to the last day of his office,” he added.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus, said the choice of rice for the 19th edition was to balance and meet the immediate needs of the beneficiaries.