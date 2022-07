From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor-elect and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, July 16 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has received his certificate of return

His deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, was also given the certificate.

The INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun and Oyo, Prof Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificate to them at the INEC office, Osogbo.