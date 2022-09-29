From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court that validated the governorship primary election.

Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said he dedicated the victory to God and advised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to start compilation of his handing over note.

“This project is divine and is here to stay. Our people voted for light and we must all defend and sustain that mandate built on our five-point agenda for good governance,” Adeleke added.

Also, the PDP praised the judiciary for dismissing the appeal of Dotun Babayemi who had approached the court, seeking an order, declaring him as the valid governorship candidate of the PDP.

A statement made available to our correspondent by the state caretaker chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, said Babayemi’s expulsion from the party stand even despite the court order invalidating the expulsion.

The PDP posited that the Nigerian judiciary is a newly remodelled one which is addicted to due process in compliance with the law and its precedents, urging party supporters to remain calm.

The party who noted that the judgement is another landmark for Osun people added that “the court is no longer a ground for frivolity and diversionary cases.

“As we are rejoicing, we must note very strongly that a mole among us who was an active agent of the APC had since lost his membership of PDP. No organ or affiliates of the party should accommodate him or his agenda again within this party.

“Any member of the party who continues to romance the expelled member risks being charged with anti-party activities and may face appropriate sanctions. We must get rid of fifth columnists by descending heavily on them. We must uproot them and cut down their branches,” Akindele added.