From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday received the report of the tradition committee, promising that it would be fully implemented.

Adeleke who received the report at his hometown in Ede commended the committee for taking time to prepare the blueprint.

He said, “you have worked tirelessly in the last few months. You have laboured hard to produce a detailed governance blueprint for our dear state. Be rest assured that your labour will not be in vain.

“I will study the report critically and ensure full implementation once we assume office. I am at a glance impressed that your committee built on my five-point agenda. From workers’ welfare to infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, women, youth, security, information technology, the environment and state economy, we are set to deliver on our electoral promises.

“Let me reassure the people of Osun state. Good governance is on the way. Responsible and responsive leadership is here. Transparency and accountability are knocking at the door. I will be a true people’s governor all the time.”

He lambasted Governor Adegboyega Oyetola over ‘last minutes’ appointment and recruitment, vowing that his government will reverse all the ‘illegalities.’

“I make a vow to the people of Osun state that none of the ongoing illegalities will stand under my leadership. We are compiling the long list of infractions committed in the dying minutes of the APC government. Through appropriate channels and platforms, normalcy will be enforced within the ministries, agencies and parastatals.

“Our administration will be accountable to the good people of osun state and we will ensure that we do not fault on the trust reposed in us,” Adeleke added.

The Chairman of the transition committee, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, explained that the committee experienced some difficulties due to the lack of cooperation on the part of the government.