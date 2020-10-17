Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola narrowly escaped death Saturday when suspected armed hoodlums attacked his convoy while he was addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the State capital.

The thugs reportedly shot at the Governor’s convoy and threw pebbles at the government officials that had accompanied him to the protest ground.

They also smashed some of the convoy vehicles.

Oyetola, in the company of other government officials, had joined protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area to the Olaiya Junction, where he wanted to address them.

The protesters had demanded for an apology from him for failing to address them since they started the protest last week.

They also requested him to ensure the arrest and prosecution of ex-SARS officers who are found culpable of brutality and other human rights abuses.

When the Governor was given the chance to speak, he apologised for the late address and assured that their demands would be met.

It was while he was still addressing the youths that some unknown armed hoodlums stormed the scene and started shooting and hurling stones at him.

But the Governor ’s security aides immediately whisked him out of the tense protest ground.

Scores of yet to be identified protesters were said to have been severely injured as a stampede ensued shortly after the Governor left the scene.

Some protesters who sustained severe injuries were said to have been rushed to Asubiaro Hospital for medical attention.

Two youths were said to have been reportedly killed at the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said the police were on top of the situation.

Opalola could not confirm the casualties but said that the development would be investigated.