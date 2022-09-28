From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the law seeking to upgrade the State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged University.

The Governor’s assent followed the successful passage of the Executive Bill into Law by the House of Assembly in August this year.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, yesterday, disclosed that Oyetola assented to the bill on Tuesday.

Omipidan quoted Oyetola as saying that the decision of his government to upgrade the College to a university was not a product of fanciful effort, but a thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture of deep engagement that his administration is noted for.

He said the proposed university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative institution that would be funded through a mix of sources such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the State.

Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, while receiving copies of the University Establishment Law from the Governor after his assent, said, “The signing of this Bill into law is a new dawn in the entire Ijesa land in particular and the State in general.

The Chairman, of the Implementation Committee of the proposed University, Prof. Olu Aina, applauded the Governor for the swift response, saying the signing will give the committee enablement to continue to conclude the implementation process.

He described the signing of the Bill by the Governor as a clear testament to his love for education and indeed, the provision of quality, qualitative and functional education since assuming office.