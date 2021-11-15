From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has apologised to residents for the delay in the completion of the Olaiya Flyover.

State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had promised, back in February at the flag-off of the flyover project, that the project would be ready in nine months.

However, a statement by the Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Remi Omowaye, Monday, explained that improved aesthetics, expansion of the scope of work and torrential rainfalls witnessed in Osogbo, coupled with the desire not to compromise standards, were responsible for the delay in completing the flyover at the promised time.

The government, however, assured that with the current stage and pace of work, the project would be delivered before the end of the year.

It appreciated residents and road users for their understanding and cooperation so far, saying that ‘due diligence for the structural stability of the flyover contributed to the delay.

‘Because of the depth of the retaining wall, the consultant insisted that it has to be layered. And on each of the layers, we have to carry out tests before we proceed.

‘At the beginning too, we lost some weeks because the consultant insisted that the samples of the reinforcement and even the rock under it must be taken to three different laboratories in different tests to satisfy all due diligence before we proceeded.

‘All these were responsible for the reason we won’t be opening up the place this November as earlier promised. We are deeply sorry about that. However, let me assure us that, with the level of work so far, before the end of December, Olaiya Flyover will be up and running. We thank the people for their understanding and cooperation,’ the statement read.

