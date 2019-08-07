Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, said the administration is committed to improving the health sector, through deployment of technology-based approach to ensure quality and affordable health delivery.

He spoke while turning the sod of the 120-bed ward and 30 doctors’ quarters at the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

He noted that the administration had on assumption of office commenced work on the revitalisation of nine general hospitals and 332 primary health centres – one per ward – across the state.

He noted that the state has been partnering with development partners and is exploring other windows to attract more funds to the state to further deliver quality healthcare to the people.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, for giving the state the privilege to participate in the competition that enabled the state to source funds from the Federal Government-facilitated World Bank’s Save One Million Lives (SOML) initiative in which Osun got 20.547 million dollars, having been adjudged number two in the contest.

Oyetola appealed to corporate organisations and relevant associations to partner with the state in its efforts to revamp the health sector.

“Our revitalisation programme is holistic. It comes with the use of technology to boost health delivery, provision of modern equipment, training and re-training of staff for efficient healthcare.

“In order to give prompt vent to this resolve, we executed the flag off of the facilities in Ejigbo (Osun West) and Ifetedo (Osun East) Senatorial Districts barely three months into our administration. Work has reached advanced stages on the two projects. They will be delivered very soon. We also commenced work on the revitalisation of nine General Hospitals and 332 Primary Health Centres – one per ward – across the State.

“We are here to complete the one-per-Senatorial-District revitalisation of hospitals with this expansion project at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo. This project consists of the construction of a 120-bed ward and 30 doctors’ quarters. This hospital is the flagship of the facilities under the Hospitals Management Board. It is a multi-Specialist Hospital which offers specialized services in major areas which include: obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, radiology, pediatrics, internal medicine, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation, optical services, medical laboratory services, dentistry, HIV testing, counselling and treatment, TB/leprosy care and family planning services, among others. Our administration has carried out major works on the theatre complex, blood bank building, medical laboratory, trauma centre, hope clinic and the external wall of the hospital.

Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, implored health workers in the state to make judicious use of the facilities.

Chief Consultant and Head of the Specialist Hospital, Dr. Bello Akeem Babatunde and member of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, Dr. Simeon Afolayan, hailed the state government for providing quality healthcare service in the state.