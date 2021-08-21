Osun State Government on Friday allayed the fears of a possible resurgence of the Ife/Modakeke crisis, just as it appealed to the people of the areas not to allow criminal elements to seize any situation to unleash mayhem on the people.

Government has also ordered immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army in the trouble areas to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

The State Information Commissioner, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said these in a statement she released on Friday evening after a meeting of government officials with heads of security agencies, where the situation in Ife and Modakeke areas was critically examined.

Government, while sympathising with the families of those that died in the incident, also called on security operatives to get to the root of the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased.

It also counselled residents and citizens not to take the law into their hands.

“Mr. Governor personally spoke with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oyediran Oladejo and they both assured him of their commitment to peace by ensuring that the people from both areas also continue to remain peaceful and law abiding.

“As a government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats. To this end, we have ordered immediate deployment of security operatives to restore law and order.

“We have also directed security operatives to arrest and prosecute any person found fomenting trouble and to fish out those responsible for the killing of the five farmers.