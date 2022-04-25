From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has commenced payment of bursary award to indigent students of tertiary institutions across the country.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, explained that the payment commenced after rigorous vetting and validation of the names of indigent students spread across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Oladoyin explained that the payment is being done through bank transfers to each of the beneficiaries account, noting that the bank transfer is another level of vetting to ensure that no ghost student benefited from the payment.

Commending the efforts of the National Association of Osun State Students,(NAOSS), Oladoyin said the list was generated by the association and validated by the Ministry of Education to ensure that genuine indigent students are beneficiaries of the payment

“It would be recalled that the state government mandated the NAOSS to generate names of indigent students in each local government through the indigenous students association in all the local governments areas and the names were sent to the House of Assembly for vetting by members representing each local government after which another round of validation/ vetting was carried out by the Ministry of Education local government by local government.

“The present administration under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will continue to do everything in it’s powers to ensure that qualitative and quality education becomes accessible and affordable for every child in the state,” Oladoyin added.