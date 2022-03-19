From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has commiserated with the people of Modakeke community and the Council of Traditional Rulers in the state over the demise of Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran, Ajombadi III. The monarch who was crowned in December 2018 following the demise of his predecessor, Oba Francis Adedoyin of Olaogbin Ruling House, on August 4, 2018, joined his ancestors at the age of 95. The state government, in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, described Oba Oyediran as a God-fearing royal father who was an embodiment of wisdom and fairness.

The government recalled the monarch’s role in ensuring restoration of peace to the community when a communal clash broke out last year.

“He will be forever remembered for his progressive ideology, peaceful demeanour and his love for the people of Modakeke during his little over three years on the stool of Ogunsua.

“Though his reign was short, the late Ogunsua made his mark and did his best for his people. He had lofty expectations for the development of Modakeke, and he was fortunate to witness some of the interventions of the government to uplift the socio-economic and infrastructural status of the town, part of which was the reconstruction of Famia Road.

“When the peace of his community was threatened last year, he rose to the occasion and worked tirelessly with the government to restore peace in Modakeke. He was a leader loved and respected by his people.

“We pray, on behalf of the good people of Osun State, that God grants the entire Modakeke community the fortitude to bear the loss of its traditional ruler,” the statement added.