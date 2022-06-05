From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has condemned the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo local government area of Ondo State, in which several lives were lost and many worshippers injured.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said an attack of this nature is totally barbaric, wicked and an act of unprovoked aggression against innocent people.

“It is both mean and inhumane to turn the sacred sanctuary of a church to a killing field on a Sunday morning,” the statement added.

It stated that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed sympathy to the families of those killed in the attack, and especially to the Catholic Diocese of Ondo and the government of Ondo State, adding “we are also assuring Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the government of Ondo State of our support in any and every way possible.”