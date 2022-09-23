From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Friday distributed the 18th edition of the food support scheme to 30,000 vulnerable saying that over 540,000 have benefited from the scheme.

The Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, attributed the steady reduction in the poverty index of the state to the policies and social investment programmes it introduced to take care of the masses.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, at the distribution of the foods, Oyetola said his policies and social investment programmes have helped to turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the state and improve the welfare and general well-being of the citizens.

Oyetola also described the economic value-chain of its monthly Food Support Scheme as the major factor through which the state has sustained its status and rating index as one of the least poverty-stricken states in the country.

He said the sustainability of the scheme was an indication that the government was committed to the welfare of the citizens, particularly the downtrodden and vulnerable people.

“We did promise that as long as Adegboyega Oyetola remains the Governor of Osun, he will continue to take care of the feeding of the vulnerable. So far, this is the eighteenth edition and it has gone round to 540,000 households as many had equally benefitted directly or indirectly. Don’t forget, in each household, there must be a minimum of two people, and if you multiply this, you can see the multiplier effect of the scheme in their lives.

“Secondly, you will recall that agriculture is one of the important sectors of our economy and indeed one of the pillars of our government, we did promise that we shall ensure that agriculture improves for the benefit of the people as the population is escalating, and as a State, we have the responsibility to foresee what may happen in the future that is why we have been able to take this to fruition.

“On this premise, we insisted that young men and women should be interested in farming and to the glory of God today, many have keyed into this planting cassava in large quantity. So, supplying Gari in the last three months is an indication that we can feed ourselves,” he added.

The Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus, described the scheme as a facelift of socio-economic rejuvenation.

According to him, aside from the life-impacting and life-changing aspect of the scheme, it has been playing a significant role in the poverty reduction index of the State through its economic value chain.

“It is based on this and other policies of the government that Osun is rated 3rd least poverty state in Nigeria, and this feat is attained simply because of the keen interest of Governor Oyetola in the welfare and general well-being of the people that had given birth to the formulation and implementation of pro-masses and people-centred policies,” Badmus stated.