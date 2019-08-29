Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commenced residential skills acquisition training for vulnerable citizens in the state.

The gesture is in line with the administration’s resolve to run a participatory, all-inclusive and people-oriented government.

The vocational and technical training is aimed at empowering over 100 persons living with disabilities across the state.

Beneficiaries, majorly vulnerable and persons with disabilities, drawn from across the local government areas of the state, are confined to a place where they will be exposed to and trained on various vocational and technical skills to make them economically independent and financially reliant.

The programme, according to government officials, is organised annually to support the socio-economic needs of the vulnerable citizens in the state.

Speaking during the commencement of the programme in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, Director of Special Needs, Ministry of Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, Mrs. Taiwo Oladunjoye, said the initiative is aimed at ensuring the inclusion of people with disabilities in all the social and economic activities in the state.

She noted that the programme will expose the trainees to marketable skills that can uplift them from their present socio-economic status to desired positions in life.

Describing the initiative as a noble way to rekindle hope of the hopelessness, Oladunjoye noted that the programme would create sense of belonging to vulnerable citizens and persons with disabilities in the state.