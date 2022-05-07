The Adegboyega Oyetola administration in Osun State has ordered immediate enrolment of 30,000 youth into its Health Insurance Scheme. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that Osun youths that constitute a greater proportion of the population of the state get quality healthcare delivery that is accessible, affordable and beneficial to the youth.

This is even as the government announced that it has also kickstarted massive recruitment into Osun Youth Employment Scheme popularly called O’YES. These disclosures were made on Friday by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Azeez Olayemi Lawal, during a press conference in Osogbo.

Lawal said the initiative was to properly integrate the youth into the scheme, especially those who are out of school, unemployed, physically challenged or mentally challenged.

He said the beneficiaries of the scheme would be drawn from the 30 Local Government Areas, including Ife-East Area Office of the State in line with the Osun State Youth Policy Programme and Implementation Strategies.

“The present administration’s efforts in making sure that healthcare delivery is accessible and affordable to all citizens and residents of the State led to the establishment of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS). The benefits of the Scheme are enormous as the people of Osun are now able to access quality healthcare without tears, with evidence of improvement in their health.