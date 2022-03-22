From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Tuesday disclosed that over 200,000 people including inmates have been enrolled in the state Health Insurance Scheme.

The Chairman, Governing Board of Osun Health Insurance Agency (OHIA), Adeoye Adelakun, who disclosed this in Osogbo, during a ‘News Point’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel, said the state has enrolled 206,659 beneficiaries in the scheme.

Noting that the figure does not include 30,420 vulnerable persons from Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Osun Waste Management Agency who will soon be on boarded, Adelakun explained that over 71,000 vulnerable persons have benefited in the state.

He said 89,148 public servants have been captured in the programme while the scheme has provided 53 direct jobs and over 400 indirect jobs for people.

Fielding questions from Journalists, Adelakun who led the Executive Secretary of OHIS, Dr. Tunde Oginni and other senior officers, disclosed that 43,915 tertiary institution students have been enrolled.

Adelakun commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for releasing 3% basic salary of public servants as government’s share of their health insurance premium.

He said the government’s effort is creating enabling environment for the successful implementation of the scheme through the establishment of the governing board.

However, Adelakun warned the health care providers who are allegedly maltreating patients of the scheme, saying the government will terminate contract with any provider caught culpable of the allegation.

He said the government is engaging services of 17 accredited government hospitals and 102 private health care providers.

“We have received and documented series of complaints and we are working on it. We have withdrawn our service with a popular hospital in the state for maltreating our enrollees.

“We have penalties in the law setting us up and they are aware. Apart from the fact that we will withdraw their accreditation, they will also be fined.”