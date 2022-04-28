From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has extended the resumption date for primary and secondary schools to May 9.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Adelani Aderinola, on Thursday, stated that the May 2nd earlier announcement was changed due to the coming holidays.

According to the statement, the 2021/2022 third term academic session for pupils and students of both public and private schools in the state will now start on May 9.

“The new date is informed by the public holidays which fall within the first three days of the earlier resumption date.”

The statement enjoined parents and guardians to use the opportunity to keep custody of their children and wards preparatory to the newly announced date of resumption.