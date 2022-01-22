From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment towards sustaining the monthly Food Support Scheme initiated to cushion the effects of the national economic downturn on vulnerable citizens of the state.

The government said nothing would stop the initiative as it was committed to championing the welfare and general well-being of the people, particularly the vulnerable segment of the populace, saying the positive feedback received from the beneficiaries have justified its noble intent.

With the distribution of the 10th edition of the food support scheme, over 300,000 vulnerable households have now benefited directly.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the administration had impacted positively on the lives of beneficiaries of the scheme.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola said the responses from the beneficiaries had justified the noble intent of the government to run participatory and all-inclusive governance where democratic dividends would be seen and equally felt by the citizenry.

Oyetola said the scheme had in the last ten months of its inauguration, contributed to the economy of the state and the general welfare and well-being of the vulnerable citizens who are the direct beneficiaries.

“Sincerely speaking, the feedback has been quite encouraging. The people of the State have displayed high sense of appreciation to our wonderful work in the area of infrastructure development and especially in the area of food support. The feedback we are getting is a well-done job and they are appreciative of it.

“We are not unmindful of the local industries that are into food productions. For instance, last month, we distributed Ofada rice locally produced and sourced from our local farmers. And by next month, we are looking at another local food that would be distributed to the vulnerable citizens.

“This is to encourage local entrepreneurs because our focus is to grow local productions, improve on our productivity and support agro-allied industries to grow for the overall development of our dear state,” he added.