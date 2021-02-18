Victims Support Fund (VSF), the Nigeria foundation that provides interventions to support victims of terrorism and insurgency as well as support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19, has lauded Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, describing his administration as a responsible and responsive government deserving of strategic interventions and partnerships.

Victims Support Fund Taskforce on COVID-19, at the official commissioning and handing over of a 4,000-litre solar-enabled borehole as well as hygiene and sanitation facilities to three post-basic schools across the three senatorial districts, also lauded the Osun government for the proactive way it has managed the COVID-19 pandemic before and since an index case was confirmed.

Chairperson of the VSF Taskforce, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, during her remarks said: “The VSF has been following the great work that Osun is doing to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Osun is extremely crucial in our needs assessment plan because we followed how Osun put structures in place before the first case was recorded to manage the situation.

“We are also aware that the communication pattern for the guidelines was not just a top-down approach, but a participatory approach involving members of the State’s Executive Council. It is therefore only a smart move for us to partner with a responsible and responsive state government, and it is important for us to come here to support what the government is doing.”

Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, lauded the management of VSF for broadening the scope of its intervention to accommodate the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who is also the state’s Coordinator for risk communication and management for COVID-19, commended VSF for its intervention in the state, adding that Osun was open to more developmental partnerships.

She also called on the beneficiaries to show their gratitude through proper maintenance of the WASH facilities, and also ensure proper deployment of the facilities in the fight against COVID-19.